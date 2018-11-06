Police Looking for Suspect in Deputy Shooting

By: The Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan. - Authorities are searching for a man who they say shot and wounded a Butler County Sheriff's deputy early Monday morning.

Police say the suspect is 41-year-old Jan Tracy Kilbourne.

Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet told KWCH that a deputy pulled over a car around 5 a.m. on U.S. Highway 54, about 16 miles east of Wichita.

Herzet said the deputy ran a warrant check on the three people inside and returned to the car when one of the passengers got out and fired at the deputy, striking him in the shoulder. He said the deputy returned fire and hit the man, who ran off afterward.

The Wichita Eagle reported the deputy was treated and released from a hospital. His name hasn't been released.

The other two people are in custody.