Police looking for suspect in downtown Columbia gunfire incident

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police officers are looking for a suspect after reports of gunfire downtown Thursday night.

Officers responded to 9th and Elm Street around 9:47 p.m. No injuries or damage have been reported.

According to a press release from CPD, several witnesses reported hearing a single gun shot. Witnesses also reported seeing a a grey sedan traveling south when an individual left the car and shot at another person outside the car.

Boone County Joint Communications told officers possible suspects ran onto the University of Missouri campus. The individuals were later found by MUPD and released due to lack of involvement and evidence.

This is an ongoing and active investigation. There is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.