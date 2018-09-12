Police Looking for Suspects After Wal-Mart Theft, Fraud

OSAGE BEACH - Two mid-Missouri women are being sought by the Osage Beach Police Department after they tried to use fraudulent receipts for gift cards, then stole baby-care accessories from the store on Sunday, January 19.

Police say the two entered the Osage Beach Wal-Mart Supercenter between 7:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. that day.

The younger of the two women allegedly went directly to the service counter, told the clerk she had purchased gift certificates at another store but lost them. She then gave the clerk a receipt to try to convince the clerk to provide her with replacement certificates.

Police said the older of the two women went to the infant wear and accessory section of the store and placed a baby monitor, infant swing and baby video monitor in her basket. She then allegedly went to the service desk and tried to get a gift certificate claiming that she had lost her sales receipt.

The transactions for both suspects were denied. According to police, the older woman placed the items back in the shopping cart and left the store with the items and the women left the area in a silver Jeep Liberty SUV.

Police said they believe the women have been involved in this type of criminal activity from Columbia to Nixa.

If you have any information about the women or similar cases, you can contact the Osage Beach Police Department at 573-302-2010.