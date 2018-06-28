Police looking for suspects in north Columbia shots fired incident

2 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Monday, November 02 2015 Nov 2, 2015 Monday, November 02, 2015 12:06:00 PM CST November 02, 2015 in News
By: Kolbie Satterfield and Amber Smith, KOMU 8 Reporters
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are looking for suspects after neighbors in a neighborhood off Derby Ridge Drive said they heard shots fired Monday morning.

Sgt. Jeff Rukstad with the Columbia Police Department said witnesses told him they saw five men drive away after hearing five shots fired.

Neighbors told KOMU they heard the shots fired after hearing an argument in the street between the men.

Rusktad said they drove off in a white car after firing at least one gun.

Three shell casings were found in the street when officers arrived, but Rukstad said there was no damage to homes.

Rukstad said there are no injuries that they have heard of, and have not heard anything from local hospitals.

Rukstad also said they do not know who was shooting or who, if anyone, was getting shot at. 

Neighborhood resident Erin Mohr said the incident scared her.

"I was a little scared because there's a lot of kids in this neighborhood. It's kinda scary for my safety to know that somebody is just shooting."

There are no suspects at this time and there is no threat to the area.

"I think it does have isolated incidents but I think that's what this was," Rukstad said.

Columbia police also reported a separate shots fired incident around 3:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Quail Drive and Countryside Lane.

CPD said they also got a call about shots heard in the area of McBaine Avenue and Sexton Road this morning, but when officers arrived, residents in the area told officers they never heard anything.

 

