Police looking for suspects in shots fired case in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Police responded to a shots fired incident in the Georgetown, Scott Boulevard and the Ludwig Drive area Friday around 3 p.m.

Boone County Sheriff's Department and CPD cooperatively looking for suspects in a shots fired incident in the Georgetown, Scott Blvd, Ludwig Dr area. No vehicle or suspect discriptions yet. — ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) October 5, 2018

A sheriff's deputy said there are no injuries that they know of and are looking for the suspects.

Officers have blocked off the intersection of Pickford Place and Georgetown Drive as they continue to find shell casings.

Officers are speaking with a neighbor and it looks like a bullet hit the neighbor’s car. Officers look like they’re trying to remove the bullet from the car. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ScgbaxLLOq — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) October 5, 2018

Detective and Public Information Officer Tom O’Sullivan of the Boone County Sheriff’s Department arrived on the scene as this is an ongoing investigation.

[Editor's note: KOMU News will continue to update this story as information arrives.]