Police looking for woman after cocaine found in toddler's system

COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges against a woman Monday after cocaine was found in a toddler's system in early November.

Police went to the Suburban Extended Stay hotel off of Keene Street on November 3 to follow up on a possible child abuse call. Early that morning, Dianna Weston's grandson fell unconscious and stopped breathing. He was taken to Women's and Children's Hospital down the road , where doctors determined the boy had cocaine in his system.

When police searched Weston's hotel room, they found drug paraphernalia, including glass pipes and a baggie with drug residue on it. The baggie and one pipe tested positive for cocaine.

Police said Weston was last seen after her grandson went to the hospital on November 3. A motion to set bond requested it be set at $25,500 because Weston is "believed to be a flight risk" with "ties outside of Boone County and a history of escaping from custody."