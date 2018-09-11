Police: LU suspects are former students, fled to St. Louis

JEFFERSON CITY - Officials with the Lincoln University Police Department said Tuesday morning they have good reason to believe the two persons of interest accused of bringing a gun on campus and threatening students Monday have fled to St. Louis.

Lt. Greg McKinney said the two suspects are former Linclon University students. He said police lifted the lockdown after about an hour Monday because they had good information that the two had fled to the St. Louis area, where they are from.

According to McKinney, campus is back to normal today and there are no enhanced security procedures.

Director of University Relations Misty Young said, "We are glad we had the response that we did, and we were able to promptly lock the campus down and promptly able to identify the suspects."

Police are still looking for Jarell Craig (left) and Marquel Lewis (right) for their potential involvement in the incident, but police said they haven't made any arrests as of Tuesday morning.