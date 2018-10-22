Police make arrest after fatal car crash in Columbia

William Lalka, 28, of Columbia

COLUMBIA - One person was killed in a crash late Saturday night on North Stadium Boulevard (State Route E) near Blackfoot Road, police said.

The crash was reported at 10:54 p.m. when a 2014 Subaru Impreza traveling north on North Stadium Boulevard near Blackfoot Road left the roadway and went airborne. The car collided with several trees and a utility pole, according to a press release from the Columbia Police Department.

Officers said William Lalka, 28, of Columbia was the driver of the car. Lalka suffered minor injuries.

Andrew Helmreich, 28, and Celena Shearin, 26, of Columbia were passengers in the car. Helmreich suffered fatal injuries. Shearin suffered non-life threatening injuries. Everyone in the car was wearing a seatbelt, according to the press release.

Sgt. Clint Sinclair said officers had set up a perimeter in the area after the driver of the vehicle, Lalka, fled the scene on foot. Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police said they had taken Lalka into custody in connection with the crash.

Lalka was arrested on the charges of DWI involving the death of another and negligent manslaughter. Lalka was processed and is currently being detained in the Boone County Jail, according to the press release.

Troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and a K-9 unit from the Boone County Sheriff's Department were on scene.

Although alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.