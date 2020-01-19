Police make arrest after shots fired at Columbia Walmart
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man in connection to shots fired reported on Friday night at the Walmart on Broadway, according to a press release.
Officers say they arrived around 11:30 p.m. to the Walmart on 3001 W. Broadway and found several shell casings. Police also found damage to the store building and damage to the storefront windows.
Police said the incident started when an employee of a Walmart approached a person who was in a restricted area of the store. The individual, 18-year-old Jamie Anton Jackson, began to have a physical confrontation with the employee.
Jackson was carrying a firearm with an extended magazine in his waistband and the employee was able to take the magazine from him, police said. The employee could not take the firearm and Jackson ran toward the front of the store.
Police said Jackson fired multiple shots into the front of the store and left before the officers arrived. Customers and employees were inside the store during the incident and near the entrance, but police said there were no injuries reported.
Police said a witness to the incident told them the suspect drove to a nearby hotel where officers were able to find Jackson. Jackson was identified by witnesses.
Jackson is charged with assault, endangering the welfare of a child, property damage, stealing a firearm, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm and making a terrorist threat.
Jackson is in custody at the Boone County Jail, police said. Police also said this is an ongoing investigation. Police asked that anyone with information about this incident call them or Crimestoppers.
