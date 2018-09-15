Police Make Arrest for Overnight Shootings

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police made an arrest in a series of shootings that wounded five people overnight. St. Louis Post-Dispatch Website, reports that the suspect was captured early today. His name has not been released. The violence began about eight o'clock Wednesday night when a black Dodge Charger was carjacked in St. Louis County. A car matching that description was reported in three separate rolling shootings. Five people suffered gunshot wounds that are not considered life-threatening. Police stopped a black Charger at 12:50 a.m. The driver ran away and was captured. Police say they are trying to establish that the Charger pulled over was the same car used in the shootings.



