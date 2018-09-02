Police Make Arrest in Convenience Store Assault

BOONE COUNTY - A store operator at a convenience store pulled out a gun on a customer at 6 p.m. Friday. An argument started between the customer and the store operator over smoking near the fuel pumps. They continued to argue and the customer started to exit the store. The store operator then took out a small caliber pistol brandished it around the store.

The customer left the store, went to his vehicle and called 911. Boone County Deputies arrested Rafiqul Khan, Columbia resident, for one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon and one count of Assault Third Degree. Khan posted bond and was released.