Police Make Arrest in Drug Case

MOBERLY - Police also arrested 33-year-old Andrew B. Ross on a Randolph County warrant for Failure to Appear. The original charge was Distribution/Manufacture/Produce or Attempt to Produce a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Keeping or Maintaining a Public Nusance. Ross posted a $2,500 bond and was released from custody.

Police arrested a 54-year-old female for Felony Stealing in the 300 block of North Clark Street. Police later released the woman from custody pending issuance of a warrant.