Police Make Arrest in Holts Summit Murder

HOLTS SUMMIT - Holts Summit Police have arrested Sandra Plunkett and charged her with first degree murder. Sandra is accused of killing her 52-year-old husband Paul Plunkett on Saturday afternoon. Paul died from a gun shot wound to the back of his head.

Holts Summit Police spokesperson Marc Haycook said police have been in contact with Sandra since last Saturday, when they received a call reporting the murder of Paul Plunkett. That call came from Sandra, who claimed she had found Paul dead in their home on the 200 block of Major Terrace.



Paul was transported by ambulance to Holts Summit Fire Department to be airlifted to University Hospital, but medics at the fire department pronounced him dead.



Plunkett was a retired Jefferson City police officer who owned a local pest control business. During his time at the Jefferson City Police Department, Plunkett served in several capacities including the SWAT team, Field Training, and the Community Policing Team.

Haycook said in a news conference Tuesday evening that Sandra is being cooperative with the police, and that she will be held at the Callaway County Jail. The Holts Summit Police Department said it has not identified a motive for the murder.



Haycook emphasized that Holts Summit police believe that residents around the area are safe. Sandra Plunkett initially claimed that an unknown man in camouflage pointed a gun at her from the end of her driveway before she found Paul. Haycook said, "Through our investigation we no longer believe we have a need for concern on this individual."



