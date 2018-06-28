Police Make Arrest in Overnight Robbery

COLUMBIA - Police arrested one man Tuesday in connection with an overnight robbery.

Police said David Lee Maxwell forced a victim to the ground and sodomized her around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities charged Maxwell with Robbery in the 2nd Degree and Forcible Sodomy.

The attack happened near the 300 block of Proctor Drive.

According to police, a second male was not charged and released from the department.