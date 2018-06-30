Police Make One Arrest for Shots Fired

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police said Monday they are investigating two separate reports of shots fired Sunday night. At 6 p.m., officers were dispatched for a disturbance call to the 200 block of Mohawk Drive, where they placed Prinston M. Warren under arrest for armed criminal action and first degree domestic assault. About 30 minutes later, police were called to the 5300 block of West Broadway where a homeowner reported hearing a "thud" on the outside of his home.



When he went out to check, he discovered a small hole in the siding on the east side of his house. The homeowner reported seeing a suspicious group of people just down the road driving with its light's off. Officers could not locate any other evidence of gunfire and the truck was not located.



At the Mohawk location, officers said they discovered shell casings and damage to the victim's vehicle. It was determined that the dispute was domestic and involved Warren's girlfriend and a friend. They confronted him about seeing another woman. Warren's girlfriend and friend got into an argument with Warren's family outside the residence. During the argument, police said Warren fired multiple shots, two of which struck the victim's vehicle. The victim was in the car when it was struck with gunfire.

