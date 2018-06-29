Police: Man, 18, fatally shot in Moline Acres

MOLINE ACRES (AP) — Authorities said an 18-year-old man has been fatally shot in Moline Acres.

Sgt. Shawn McGuire with the St. Louis County Police Department said that officers responded to a call for shots fired at a residence around 8:40 p.m. Thursday and found the man lying dead in the driveway.

The man's identity has not been released pending notification of family. The shooting remains under investigation.