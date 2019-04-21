Police: Man accused of shooting at girlfriend violates no-contact order

MOBERLY - Police said a man tried to shoot at his girlfriend Saturday afternoon as she attempted to enter the home they share. Within hours, he returned to the home in violation of his bond agreement, police said.

In a news release, police said shortly before 5 p.m., they responded to a report of a disturbance involving shots fired on the 400 block of East Rollins St.

Officers found a man and woman arguing on a porch when they arrived, the release said.

Police said the man and woman were domestic partners who both live at the home. The man tried to shoot the woman as she attempted to enter the home, the release said.

Only one shot was fired and no one was struck, officers said.

Officers said the man admitted he knew the woman was his girlfriend but said he felt she “no longer had a legal right to the property" after she left for the evening.

Police said they arrested the man on suspicion of first-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon. The man posted bond and was released from jail around 7 p.m.

In a second news release at 9:15 p.m., officers identified the man as 25-year-old Jared Satterfield.

Police said after being released on bond, Satterfield was served a temporary no-contact order that prevented him from returning to the home. Officers said Satterfield returned to the home anyway. The woman was home at the time.

Police said the woman called 911. Officers returned to the home and arrested Satterfield for violating his bond conditions, the release said.

Satterfield now has a $45,000 cash-only bond and faces an additional charge of violation of a protection order, according to police.