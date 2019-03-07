Police: Man apparently killed woman, then self in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police said an investigation found that a man apparently fatally shot the mother of his children before killing himself in northern St. Louis County.

County police said in a news release that officers responded shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday to a shooting at a home. The body of 29-year-old Sheena Engstrom was found on the porch, and 31-year-old McKinley Jackson was dead on the driveway.

Police said they were formerly a couple and had a history of domestic violence. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.