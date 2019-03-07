Police: Man apparently killed woman, then self in Missouri

1 year 11 months 1 week ago Tuesday, March 28 2017 Mar 28, 2017 Tuesday, March 28, 2017 2:20:00 PM CDT March 28, 2017 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police said an investigation found that a man apparently fatally shot the mother of his children before killing himself in northern St. Louis County.

County police said in a news release that officers responded shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday to a shooting at a home. The body of 29-year-old Sheena Engstrom was found on the porch, and 31-year-old McKinley Jackson was dead on the driveway.

Police said they were formerly a couple and had a history of domestic violence. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

 

More News

Grid
List

After Trebek's announcement, a glimmer of hope for a deadly disease
After Trebek's announcement, a glimmer of hope for a deadly disease
COLUMBIA - Thursday, a day after Jeopardy host Alex Trebek announced his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis, KOMU 8 spoke... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, March 07 2019 Mar 7, 2019 Thursday, March 07, 2019 9:35:00 PM CST March 07, 2019 in News

Paul Manafort sentenced to 47 months in prison
Paul Manafort sentenced to 47 months in prison
(CNN) - Paul Manafort was sentenced to 47 months in prison Thursday for convictions stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller's... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, March 07 2019 Mar 7, 2019 Thursday, March 07, 2019 7:56:00 PM CST March 07, 2019 in News

Downtown Columbia parking structures will get upgraded cameras
Downtown Columbia parking structures will get upgraded cameras
COLUMBIA – Downtown Columbia’s parking structures will be getting new security cameras. A member of the Columbia Parking Advisory Commission... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, March 07 2019 Mar 7, 2019 Thursday, March 07, 2019 4:19:00 PM CST March 07, 2019 in News

MU to allow seamless transfer from community college
MU to allow seamless transfer from community college
BOONVILLE - Some community college students will now have easier access to attend the University of Missouri. MU and... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, March 07 2019 Mar 7, 2019 Thursday, March 07, 2019 2:08:00 PM CST March 07, 2019 in News

Bill would require authorities to check immigration status
Bill would require authorities to check immigration status
JEFFERSON CITY - A proposed bill would require law enforcement officials to determine the immigration status of people during some... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, March 07 2019 Mar 7, 2019 Thursday, March 07, 2019 1:56:00 PM CST March 07, 2019 in News

Sex trafficking: Prevention and awareness efforts lack resources
Sex trafficking: Prevention and awareness efforts lack resources
FULTON - Missouri is lacking resources for trafficking victims across the state, with a vast majority of services available in... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, March 07 2019 Mar 7, 2019 Thursday, March 07, 2019 11:44:00 AM CST March 07, 2019 in News

Moniteau County woman arrested for drug-related charges
Moniteau County woman arrested for drug-related charges
CLARKSBURG - Moniteau County deputies arrested a woman Tuesday after a tip led them to find drugs in a trailer.... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, March 07 2019 Mar 7, 2019 Thursday, March 07, 2019 8:52:00 AM CST March 07, 2019 in News

Holts Summit man charged with child abuse and tampering with a victim
Holts Summit man charged with child abuse and tampering with a victim
HOLTS SUMMIT - Callaway County deputies arrested Holts Summit resident Stephen Abbott, 39, after a March 3 investigation. According to... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 10:16:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in News

House Budget Chair proposes investment in Missouri roads
House Budget Chair proposes investment in Missouri roads
JEFFERSON CITY - The House Budget Committee submitted a plan Wednesday to invest in road and bridge improvements across Missouri... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 9:00:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in News

Bill expanding concealed carry faces opposition at hearing
Bill expanding concealed carry faces opposition at hearing
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri’s public universities would be required to allow anyone with a concealed carry permit to have firearms... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 7:12:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in News

MU professor receives grant to study sex trafficking
MU professor receives grant to study sex trafficking
COLUMBIA - An MU professor received $100,000 to work on a project that will educate the community about sex trafficking... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 6:39:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in News

Hallsville construction company under fire for unfinished work, missed payments
Hallsville construction company under fire for unfinished work, missed payments
HALLSVILLE - The Better Business Bureau and customers of a Hallsville construction company are warning consumers to steer clear of... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 5:02:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in News

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek says he has pancreatic cancer
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek says he has pancreatic cancer
(CNN) - "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek is hoping for a victory as he wages a battle against cancer. The... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 4:21:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in Continuous News

Detective who inspired "BlacKkKlansman" to speak at Columbia College
Detective who inspired "BlacKkKlansman" to speak at Columbia College
COLUMBIA - The real-life Black Klansman is set to share his message on race in Columbia Wednesday night. Ron... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 2:47:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in News

Possible propane leak in Callaway County, students sent home
Possible propane leak in Callaway County, students sent home
WILLIAMSBURG – Parents with students in North Callaway R-1 schools received a text alert Wednesday morning. “We have a... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 2:42:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in News

Three mid-Missouri cities to stop receiving residential curbside recycling
Three mid-Missouri cities to stop receiving residential curbside recycling
ST. MARTINS - Starting on April 1, Republic Services will no longer collect recyclables in St. Martins, Wardsville and Russellville.... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 2:14:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in News

Heart patient says he owes his life to two bystanders in car dealership
Heart patient says he owes his life to two bystanders in car dealership
COLUMBIA - After finishing work on Feb. 23, Michael Morrow, a mechanic at BMW of Columbia, was getting ready to... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 2:09:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in News

Mid-Missouri middle school bans cell phone use during school hours
Mid-Missouri middle school bans cell phone use during school hours
VERSAILLES - Morgan County R-II Middle School is taking a broader stand against cell phones in classrooms, expanding its policy... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 2:03:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 34°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
11pm 35°
12am 34°
1am 34°
2am 34°