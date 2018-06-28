Police: Man arrested after biting off piece of girlfriend's hand

COLUMBIA — Police arrested a man on Sunday after a domestic dispute in which he allegedly bit a chunk of skin off of his girlfriend's hand and spit it out at her.

Authorities arrested Thyrus Brown at a home on Mexico Gravel Road following the incident.

The victim reported that Brown had came home and was angry that she was asleep. She said Brown turned on the light, woke her up and started yelling at her. Brown then pointed his finger in her face and she pushed his hand out of the way.

It was then that she claims Brown bit the side of her left hand, taking off a chunk of skin off and spitting it at her. The officer confirmed there was a dime-size piece of skin missing from the woman's hand.

Brown, 48, was arrested for domestic assault of the second degree.