Police: man arrested for sexual abuse after entering woman's apartment

12 hours 49 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, July 19 2019 Jul 19, 2019 Friday, July 19, 2019 9:06:01 AM CDT July 19, 2019 in News
By: Steve Lambson, KOMU 8 News Content Manager

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Thursday night after he allegedly went into a woman's apartment and sexually abused her.

According to the Columbia Police Department, officers went to a home on Hanover Boulevard where the victim said she was assaulted. Police said Spencer Jordan, 62, went into the apartment without permission and got on top of the victim on a couch.

The victim said she tried to push Jordan off but wasn't able to, and that he started touching her in a sexual manner. She said she repeatedly told Jordan to stop and to get off of her.

Police said Jordan and the victim don't have a prior relationship.

Officers booked Jordan into the Boone County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping and sexual abuse. His bond has been set at $11,000.

More News

Grid
List

Man sentenced to life in prison for double homicide
Man sentenced to life in prison for double homicide
COLUMBIA — A Rolla man was sentenced to life in prison Friday for a 2017 shooting that killed two people.... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, July 19 2019 Jul 19, 2019 Friday, July 19, 2019 7:45:00 PM CDT July 19, 2019 in News

Holts Summit Police investigate explosives found in stolen van
Holts Summit Police investigate explosives found in stolen van
HOLTS SUMMIT - Police found explosives and an unknown substance in the back of a stolen van on Friday. ... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, July 19 2019 Jul 19, 2019 Friday, July 19, 2019 7:29:00 PM CDT July 19, 2019 in News

Seniors look to escape excessive heat
Seniors look to escape excessive heat
COLUMBIA - With excessive heat fixed over Mid-Missouri, senior citizens looked for a place to escape the heat on Friday.... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, July 19 2019 Jul 19, 2019 Friday, July 19, 2019 1:45:00 PM CDT July 19, 2019 in News

Show-Me State Games coming soon after last torch lighting ceremony
Show-Me State Games coming soon after last torch lighting ceremony
JEFFERSON CITY - The Show-Me State games kicked off Friday morning at 11 AM with a Torch Run at the... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, July 19 2019 Jul 19, 2019 Friday, July 19, 2019 1:44:00 PM CDT July 19, 2019 in News

Police: man arrested for sexual abuse after entering woman's apartment
Police: man arrested for sexual abuse after entering woman's apartment
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Thursday night after he allegedly went into a woman's apartment and sexually abused her.... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, July 19 2019 Jul 19, 2019 Friday, July 19, 2019 9:06:01 AM CDT July 19, 2019 in News

Trucker charged in Indiana highway crash killing mom, 2 kids
Trucker charged in Indiana highway crash killing mom, 2 kids
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors filed reckless homicide charges on Thursday against a Missouri semi driver for a highway construction zone... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, July 19 2019 Jul 19, 2019 Friday, July 19, 2019 8:12:49 AM CDT July 19, 2019 in News

Versailles man arrested on child pornography charges
Versailles man arrested on child pornography charges
COLUMBIA — A Versailles man previously convicted of child molestation has been charged with possession of and promoting child pornography.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 7:47:00 PM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

NCAA hears Missouri's appeal
NCAA hears Missouri's appeal
INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA heard Missouri's appeal on Thursday after the school was handed a handful of penalties back in... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 6:49:00 PM CDT July 18, 2019 in Top Stories

One year later: Branson community recalls duck boat tragedy
One year later: Branson community recalls duck boat tragedy
BRANSON - One year ago Friday, 17 were killed when a duck boat sank during a thunderstorm on Table Rock... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 5:01:00 PM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

Trucker charged in Indiana highway crash killing mom, 2 kids
Trucker charged in Indiana highway crash killing mom, 2 kids
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors filed reckless homicide charges on Thursday against a Missouri semi driver for a highway construction zone... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 4:09:00 PM CDT July 18, 2019 in Top Stories

FaceApp data tracking: how to protect yourself
FaceApp data tracking: how to protect yourself
COLUMBIA - The new AI face editing app FaceApp has become an instant hit with iPhone users. However, there are... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 3:45:00 PM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

Hot playground equipment could cause burns
Hot playground equipment could cause burns
COLUMBIA - An excessive heat warning is still in effect through Saturday and families should take precautions when playing on... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 1:55:00 PM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

Treasurer launches program to aid small business, farmers after disasters
Treasurer launches program to aid small business, farmers after disasters
JEFFERSON CITY- Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced Thursday the creation of a new program to help small businesses and farmers after... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 12:37:00 PM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

35th Show-Me State Games starts Friday
35th Show-Me State Games starts Friday
COLUMBIA - The 35th anniversary of the annual Show-Me State Games kicks off Friday. Director, Dave Fox, said the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 12:31:00 PM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

House approves $15 minimum wage, Senate prospects are dim
House approves $15 minimum wage, Senate prospects are dim
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats approved legislation Thursday to raise the federal minimum wage for the first time in a... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 11:38:19 AM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

Cooling centers open in Missouri as temperatures rise
Cooling centers open in Missouri as temperatures rise
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Cooling centers are opening around Missouri as high temperatures and humidity create dangerous conditions. The... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 11:22:02 AM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

State auditor gives Parson's office as Lt. Governor a "fair" rating
State auditor gives Parson's office as Lt. Governor a "fair" rating
JEFFERSON CITY - State Auditor Nicole Galloway released her audit of the Lieutenant Governor's office while now-Governor Mike Parson was... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 10:43:00 AM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

MU police ask for help identifying three people
MU police ask for help identifying three people
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department is asking the public to help identify three individuals. Officers believe... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 10:15:00 AM CDT July 18, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 86°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 11 active weather alerts
10pm 86°
11pm 84°
12am 83°
1am 82°