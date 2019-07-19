Police: man arrested for sexual abuse after entering woman's apartment

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Thursday night after he allegedly went into a woman's apartment and sexually abused her.

According to the Columbia Police Department, officers went to a home on Hanover Boulevard where the victim said she was assaulted. Police said Spencer Jordan, 62, went into the apartment without permission and got on top of the victim on a couch.

The victim said she tried to push Jordan off but wasn't able to, and that he started touching her in a sexual manner. She said she repeatedly told Jordan to stop and to get off of her.

Police said Jordan and the victim don't have a prior relationship.

Officers booked Jordan into the Boone County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping and sexual abuse. His bond has been set at $11,000.