Police: man arrested for sexual abuse after entering woman's apartment
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Thursday night after he allegedly went into a woman's apartment and sexually abused her.
According to the Columbia Police Department, officers went to a home on Hanover Boulevard where the victim said she was assaulted. Police said Spencer Jordan, 62, went into the apartment without permission and got on top of the victim on a couch.
The victim said she tried to push Jordan off but wasn't able to, and that he started touching her in a sexual manner. She said she repeatedly told Jordan to stop and to get off of her.
Police said Jordan and the victim don't have a prior relationship.
Officers booked Jordan into the Boone County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping and sexual abuse. His bond has been set at $11,000.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA — A Rolla man was sentenced to life in prison Friday for a 2017 shooting that killed two people.... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT - Police found explosives and an unknown substance in the back of a stolen van on Friday. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - With excessive heat fixed over Mid-Missouri, senior citizens looked for a place to escape the heat on Friday.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Show-Me State games kicked off Friday morning at 11 AM with a Torch Run at the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Thursday night after he allegedly went into a woman's apartment and sexually abused her.... More >>
in
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors filed reckless homicide charges on Thursday against a Missouri semi driver for a highway construction zone... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — A Versailles man previously convicted of child molestation has been charged with possession of and promoting child pornography.... More >>
in
INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA heard Missouri's appeal on Thursday after the school was handed a handful of penalties back in... More >>
in
BRANSON - One year ago Friday, 17 were killed when a duck boat sank during a thunderstorm on Table Rock... More >>
in
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors filed reckless homicide charges on Thursday against a Missouri semi driver for a highway construction zone... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The new AI face editing app FaceApp has become an instant hit with iPhone users. However, there are... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - An excessive heat warning is still in effect through Saturday and families should take precautions when playing on... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced Thursday the creation of a new program to help small businesses and farmers after... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The 35th anniversary of the annual Show-Me State Games kicks off Friday. Director, Dave Fox, said the... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats approved legislation Thursday to raise the federal minimum wage for the first time in a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Cooling centers are opening around Missouri as high temperatures and humidity create dangerous conditions. The... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - State Auditor Nicole Galloway released her audit of the Lieutenant Governor's office while now-Governor Mike Parson was... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department is asking the public to help identify three individuals. Officers believe... More >>
in