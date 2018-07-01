Police: Man Cut Hole in Roof to Commit Burglary

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly cutting through the roof of a St. Louis County business, then burglarizing it.

KMOV-TV reports that 49-year-old Buddy Ferguson is charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree property damage, stealing and resisting arrest.

Police responded to a burglary call Sunday at Telegraph Laundry in south St. Louis County. Officers say they saw the suspect jump off the roof. They were able to chase him down.

Ferguson is jailed on $25,000 cash-only bond. A judge appointed a public defender for him Thursday.