Police: Man dies after being arrested in Dunklin County

KENNETT (AP) — Authorities said a man has died after being arrested by police in Dunklin County.

The Southeast Missourian reports the man died early Sunday morning in Kennett. According to a news release from the Kennett Police Department, a man fled his vehicle after being pulled over by officers. He was found hiding behind a home shortly afterward and arrested.

Authorities said that when the man arrived at the police department, he began complaining of shortness of breath. He was transported to a hospital, where police said he became unresponsive and died.

The police department has asked the Missouri State Highway Patrol to conduct an investigation.