Police: Man dies after being shot, crashing car

BERKELEY (AP) - A man is dead after being shot in the St. Louis County town of Berkeley and crashing his car into a parked car.

KMOV-TV reports that the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday. The victim's name has not been released. A second victim is hospitalized in stable condition.

The motive for the shooting was not known, and no arrests have been made.