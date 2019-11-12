Police: man dies from injuries in campground beating, stabbing
LAKE OZARK - The Colorado man attacked at a Miller County campground in September has died, according to police.
Lake Ozark authorities said Mark Johnson, 55, died from his injuries on September 29. Those injuries, according to police, included stab wounds and severe head trauma. Johnson was from Colorado.
Police arrested John Powell, 39, of Audrain County for the attack that led to Johnson's injuries. Powell has been charged with three counts each of assault and armed criminal action.
Investigators said Powell and Johnson got into a fight, during which Powell allegedly beat and stabbed Johnson several times, as well as dragged him behind a vehicle for several hundred feet.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - City manager John Glascock named De'Carlon Seewood as Columbia's new deputy city manager Tuesday. Seewood will... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One passenger was injured when a Columbia city bus slid on a patch of ice Tuesday morning. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Winter started with an early preview in October , but it went full throttle at the start of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -- A combination of low temperatures and steady snowfall left roads slick and icy this morning around Columbia. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – KOMU 8, Mid-Missouri’s CW and Mediacom agree to a new, multiyear agreement well before expiration of their current... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — People around Missouri were able to see a fireball in the sky around 9 on Monday night. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is now streamlining information sharing for emergency situations through "Smart 911." ... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals and Adam Wainwright have agreed to a contract for the 2020 season,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Judge Tracy Gonzalez issued an order Tuesday denying bond reduction for a man suspected in the disappearance of... More >>
in
ATLANTA (AP) — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was admitted to a hospital on Monday evening for a surgery... More >>
in
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Drew Lock will get the chance to salvage his rookie season in Denver and show Broncos... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Veterans from three major wars flew to Washington D.C. early Tuesday morning for the final Central Missouri Honor... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — An out-of-control kitchen fire in Jefferson City damaged an apartment Monday evening. The Jefferson City Fire... More >>
in
PARIS, Mo. — A veteran of three wars is one of 108 mid- Missouri veterans who are visiting their memorials... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools’ Board of Education unanimously approved its 2020-2021 calendar Monday night, aligning with a house... More >>
in
CALIFORNIA - Winter weather has hit Missouri and the cold weather is not leaving the state soon. People are continuing... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Finding reason for optimism in a shut out is not easy. But true freshman quarterback Connor Bazelak provided... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Truman VA Hospital initiated a Warm Haven program to help shelter veterans overnight as community shelters are... More >>
in