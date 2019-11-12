Police: man dies from injuries in campground beating, stabbing

John Powell (Photo: Miller County Sheriff's Office)

LAKE OZARK - The Colorado man attacked at a Miller County campground in September has died, according to police.

Lake Ozark authorities said Mark Johnson, 55, died from his injuries on September 29. Those injuries, according to police, included stab wounds and severe head trauma. Johnson was from Colorado.

Police arrested John Powell, 39, of Audrain County for the attack that led to Johnson's injuries. Powell has been charged with three counts each of assault and armed criminal action.

Investigators said Powell and Johnson got into a fight, during which Powell allegedly beat and stabbed Johnson several times, as well as dragged him behind a vehicle for several hundred feet.