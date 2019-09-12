Police: man exposed himself to woman at rehab facility

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a St. Louis man accused of breaking into a woman's room at a rehab facility and exposing himself. The arrest came three months after the incident happened.

Darian Bailey, 35, is in jail on $25,000 bond for assault, burglary and sexual misconduct.

According to court documents, on June 10 Bailey went into the woman's room without permission. She said she woke up to him exposing her chest and touching her, after which he allegedly exposed himself. The victim said she responded angrily at Bailey, at which point he left, saying "I guess I'll make a run for it now."

Court documents said surveillance video from the facility shows Bailey entering the victim's room, staying for several minutes and then leaving.

Bailey's arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.