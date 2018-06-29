Police: Man fatally shot by woman in St. Louis County

FLORISSANT (AP) - St. Louis County police were investigating after a man was fatally shot in the chest. A woman is the suspect in the shooting.

The crime happened about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in an unincorporated area of north St. Louis County. Police arrested a woman near the shooting scene, but a spokesman said it isn't yet clear what relationship, if any, the woman had with the victim.

The victim's name was not yet released.