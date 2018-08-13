Police: Man fatally shot in Kansas City apartment

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police are investigating after a man has been fatally shot inside a Kansas City apartment.

Authorities said officers responded to a report of a shooting at Stonehaven Apartments around 8:20 p.m. Sunday. The man police described as being in his early 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said no suspect is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.