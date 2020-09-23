Police: Man fatally shot in suburban St. Louis apartment

NORMANDY, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban St. Louis say a man was fatally shot over the weekend at an apartment complex near Normandy, and another man was arrested in the case.

St. Louis County police were called to the apartment complex around 10:30 a.m. Sunday and found a man with gunshot wounds lying in the front yard of the apartment building.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet released his identity.

A man at the scene was taken into custody.

Police say an investigation shows the shooting occurred following an argument began between family members.

