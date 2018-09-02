Police: Man fatally shot while polishing wheels in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a man was fatally shot as he was polishing the wheels of his vehicle in the St. Louis neighborhood of Baden.

St. Louis Police Lt. John Green said that two men got out of a car and opened fire on the man as he was working on his car around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. Green said the suspects then fled the scene.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/1UAURNs ) reports that victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.