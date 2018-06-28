Police: Man fatally struck by train in Pacific

By: The Associated Press

PACIFIC (AP) - A man has died after being struck by a train while riding his bicycle in the St. Louis-area city of Pacific.

Pacific Police Chief Matt Mansell said 51-year-old Melvin Adams of Pacific died at the scene after entering the Union Pacific train's path Wednesday night.

Authorities initially had said the victim was a 16-year-old boy but later attributed that error to misidentification by a relative.

The victim was carrying no identification, slowing efforts to identify him.

Mansell said it is unclear if the victim was crossing or playing on the tracks.

An investigation is ongoing.