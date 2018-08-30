Police: Man found dead in school killed himself

WEBSTER GROVES (AP) - Police in the St. Louis suburb of Webster Groves said that a man found dead earlier this week inside an elementary school was a janitor who killed himself.

The body of 35-year-old William Wadley of Imperial was discovered Monday, shortly before children enrolled in a summer program were scheduled to begin arriving.

The cause of death was not immediately available. Webster Groves Police Lt. Andrew Miller told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that no gun was involved, and the man was believed to be alone in the building when he died.

The Webster Groves School District has moved the summer camp program to a nearby school for the rest of the summer.