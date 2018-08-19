Police: Man hid camera in Columbia library bathroom

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Thursday, saying he hid a camera in an unisex restroom at the Columbia Public Library.

Officials said in a press release that Jay Robinson, 42, was arrested after a woman and her son found the camera in a bathroom near the library's children's area.

Library security footage shows Robinson arriving at the library around 9:20 a.m. on Thursday. Officers found video on the camera showing Robinson concealing it. The camera also captured video of patrons using the restroom but no revealing images of minors were found.

“We are grateful to the patrons who discovered the camera and turned it over to library staff. Our staff handled the situation professionally and quickly notified the police,” Elinor Barrett, associate director of the Daniel Boone Regional Library, said in a press release. “We are also grateful to the Columbia Police Department, who responded immediately and apprehended Robinson within two hours of the camera being found.”

Police were able to arrest Robinson in the library parking lot on the charge of invasion of privacy when he returned to the library at 1:30 p.m.