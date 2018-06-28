Police: Man killed himself while driving in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police said a man fatally shot himself while driving Tuesday, with his car crashing through a fence and ending up in a ball field.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the man was driving on Interstate 55 about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police were called after the car crashed through a fence and into a light pole at Carondelet Park.

Officers found a gun inside the car, and the man, in his 20s, had a gunshot wound to the head. Police said it appeared to be suicide.