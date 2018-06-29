Police: Man killed outside Ford plant near Kansas City

By: The Associated Press

CLAYCOMO (AP) — A worker at the Ford assembly plant near Kansas City was shot and killed during a shift change.

Clay County Sheriff's Capt. Will Akin says the man was found dead in the parking lot about 4 a.m. Thursday.

Akin says investigators think the shooting was an isolated incident and the shooter is not a danger to others.

The suspect got away but Akin says investigators have several leads.