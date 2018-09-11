Police: Man pushing disabled car on freeway hit, killed

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police in Kansas City say a man pushing his disabled car on Interstate 70 was killed when he was hit by another car.

Police say 49-year-old Carey Travis of Raymore died at the scene of the accident about 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators said Travis was eastbound on the freeway when his car overheated. Police say he was pushing the vehicle, using the open driver's door, when he was hit by an eastbound car.

Two passengers in Travis' car and the other driver were not injured.

The crash is being investigated.