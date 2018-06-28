Police: Man slashed across face over cigarette, disarms attacker

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was charged with armed criminal action and first-degree assault Monday after police said he slashed a man's neck and face Sunday morning in an argument over a cigarette.

According to a probable cause statement by CPD Officer James Blaska, Joshua Lambert, 30, asked a neighbor on Sanford Avenue for two cigarettes. Blaska said the neighbor offered Turner one cigarette and then reached into his pocket to get the pack.

Blaska said Lambert then took a knife out of his pocket and slashed his neighbor, who was seated and looking down to get the cigarette, across the right side of his neck. Police said Lambert's neighbor stood up, grabbed the knife with his right hand and broke the blade from its handle.

Blaska said alleged victim took the knife blade and retreated into his home. Police said the neighbor received serious wounds to his throat and cheek from the slashing, as well as a defensive wound to his right hand from disarming Lambert. He was transported to University Hospital.

Blaska said prior to the assault, the alleged victim had frequently given Lambert cigarettes without argument. Lambert had been seen in the neighborhood for the past three months.

Lambert was listed as an inmate in the Boone County Jail as of Monday morning. He was being held on $100,000 bond and has been ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.