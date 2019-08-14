Police: man stalked woman, sent private photos of her without permission

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a German citizen Sunday on suspicion of stalking a woman and sending nude photos of her without her permission.

Maximilian Olthuis, 25, has been charged with stalking, property damage and sending private sexual images without consent. His bond has been set at $10,000 cash only.

According to court documents, Olthuis showed up at the places the woman was at on several occasions without prior notice. He also allegedly messaged her "quite frequently," with the tone of the messages being "very up and down, yelling at her one message, then apologizing for his actions."

In late July, according to documents, Olthuis set up a fake Instagram account and used it to send nude photos of the woman. On August 9, Olthuis allegedly came to the woman's workplace with a gift, which the woman rejected. She said she later came out to find one of her tires slashed.

After detaining Olthuis, police said he admitted to creating the fake Instagram account and sending the nude photos "out of revenge." He also admitted to slashing the tire "because he was upset."

Olthuis was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon; he also has a hearing scheduled for early September.