POLICE: Man stole ambulance after leading police on chase
COLUMBIA - A man is in police custody after officials say he stole an ambulance, Thursday.
Officials took 40-year-old Sean M. Smith into custody at Midway Travel Plaza.
According to University of Missouri police, Smith was involved in a car chase with police that ended in Cooper County.
Officials took him to University Hospital by ambulance following the chase, to check for injuries.
MUPD said Smith stole a St. James, Missouri, ambulance and left the hospital.
Police later found the ambulance abandoned near Ashland Road.
A short time later, police found Smith and took him into custody.
MUPD said its considering charges against Smith.
Sean M. Smith has been taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/RvHTAO7P0y— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 20, 2020
Law enforcement searching for Sean M. Smith, 40, who is wanted for stealing a St. James, Mo., ambulance from University Hospital. Ambulance was abandoned near Ashland Rd. He is on foot wearing blue jeans, black jacket, gray shoes. He might have band-aid on left ear. pic.twitter.com/4Fnv1KdZ9v— MU Police (@MUPDpolice) February 20, 2020
Here is video I got right as officials were moving the ambulance away. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/LII4rQewBW— Rosemond Crown KOMU (@RosemondCrown) February 20, 2020