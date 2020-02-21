POLICE: Man stole ambulance after leading police on chase

COLUMBIA - A man is in police custody after officials say he stole an ambulance, Thursday.

Officials took 40-year-old Sean M. Smith into custody at Midway Travel Plaza.

According to University of Missouri police, Smith was involved in a car chase with police that ended in Cooper County.

Officials took him to University Hospital by ambulance following the chase, to check for injuries.

MUPD said Smith stole a St. James, Missouri, ambulance and left the hospital.

Police later found the ambulance abandoned near Ashland Road.

A short time later, police found Smith and took him into custody.

MUPD said its considering charges against Smith.

Sean M. Smith has been taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/RvHTAO7P0y — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 20, 2020

Law enforcement searching for Sean M. Smith, 40, who is wanted for stealing a St. James, Mo., ambulance from University Hospital. Ambulance was abandoned near Ashland Rd. He is on foot wearing blue jeans, black jacket, gray shoes. He might have band-aid on left ear. pic.twitter.com/4Fnv1KdZ9v — MU Police (@MUPDpolice) February 20, 2020