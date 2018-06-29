Police: man strikes female driver, causes crash

By: The Associated Press

TROY (AP) - Eastern Missouri authorities have arrested a male car passenger who they say hit the female driver and caused the car with two children inside to crash.

KMOV-TV reports 28-year-old Adam Self was charged Sunday with two felony counts of child endangerment and a misdemeanor domestic assault charge.

A Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputy says he found the vehicle in a ditch. The deputy says Self was holding an infant and threatened the officer.

The female driver tells the deputies Self had been drinking heavily and struck her. She says he grabbed the wheel of the car, which caused the crash.

Authorities say the woman suffered a cut on her face. The children weren't injured.

Self is being held at the Lincoln County Jail. It wasn't immediately clear if he has an attorney.