Police: Man used handgun as hammer at elementary school

BENTON (AP) — A man was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and child endangerment after police said he used a handgun as a hammer while working on a project at a southeast Missouri elementary school.

A probable cause statement from the Scott County Sheriff's Department said 45-year-old Jeffrey Grubbs was volunteering at a 4-H event Monday at Kelly Elementary School in Benton when he gripped the handgun's barrel and used the butt of the weapon to drive a thumbtack into a wood plaque.

The Southeast Missourian reported Grubbs was arrested and released Tuesday.

Police said Grubbs has a concealed-carry permit, but it's illegal to bring a gun onto school property without consent from a school official.

Attempts by The Associated Press to reach an attorney listed as representing Grubbs were unsuccessful.