Police: Man with a gun tried to steal prescription drugs from pharmacy

COLUMBIA - A man attempted to rob a Columbia pharmacy with a gun Monday morning, according to police.

Officers said they were called to Kilgore's Pharmacy at 1608 Chapel Hill Road at 11:41 a.m. They said a male suspect entered the pharmacy with a gun and tried to steal prescription drugs.

The man was unsuccessful, police said, and fled the business in a car traveling northbound on Forum Boulevard.

Police said the suspect is a white man in his 30's, about 6 feet tall with a medium build.

If you have information regarding the attempted robbery, please contact Columbia police at 573-874-7652 or to remain anonymous, the CrimeStoppers line at 573-875-TIPS.