Police: Man, woman arrested after Missouri chase

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Jefferson County police say two suspects have been arrested after a cross-county chase that left two people hospitalized.

KMOV-TV reports a man left his Chevy Silverado running Wednesday while he went to return movies to a Redbox at a Jefferson County McDonald's. He tells police a man and a woman got into his car and drove away.

Police say the couple fled from authorities who tried to pull them over. They say the driver sideswiped a motorist before crashing head-on into another vehicle.

A woman in the vehicle that was hit was hospitalized with unreported injuries. The male and female suspects were arrested and the woman was also taken to the hospital.

Their identities haven't been released. No charges have been reported.