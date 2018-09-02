Police May Start Peddling Firearms

"This bill also has the potential of making gun owners into disproportionate targets of investigations by law enforcement who through no fault of their own are caught up in budget crunches," said Rep. Beth Low of Kansas City.

The sponsor believes the bill provides a new option for police departments instead of destroying the confiscated firearms.

"This will allow them to either continue to destroy them if they want to or they can go to a Missouri licensed gun dealer and sell those weapons and use that money for their department or trade those weapons for other weapons they can use," said Rep. David Day of Dixon.

Lawmakers still feel uneasy about the relationship a gun might have with a victim.

"Unfortunately it is trying to deal with it in a way which is both insensitive to victims and survivors of victims of gun violence, the guns which where used against themselves or their family members or loved ones may end up back on the market," Low said.

Still, this simple little bill might prove to come under more fire than originally intended. Representative Day attempted to get the bill passed last year, but it was hung up at the end of last year's session.