Police: Missing southwest Missouri teens might be with gang

MONETT (AP) - Police said two teenage sisters missing since last month in southwest Missouri might be with gang members.

Police said 15-year-old Olivia Bailey (pictured left) and her 14-year-old sister, Tori (pictured right), were last seen May 24 at the Monett YMCA.

Monett police Sgt. Jerry Harrison said family members and others told police the girls could be with two people associated with the Southwest Honkey gang. Police believe they might be in the El Dorado Springs area.

Olivia is 5-feet tall, with blond hair and blue eyes. She has a faded tattoo on her left foot and the numbers "5150" tattooed on her right thigh. Tori is 4-feet-8 with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the Southwest Honkey gang is an generally unorganized group involved in methamphetamine trafficking.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include pictures on the girls.]