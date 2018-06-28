Police: Missouri man kills self during standoff

By: The Associated Press

NEW MADRID (AP) - Authorities in southeastern Missouri's New Madrid County said a man being served a search warrant killed himself after a several-hour standoff at his home.

KFVS-TV reported that police who entered the man's home about 5 p.m. Tuesday were confronted inside by the sought man, who pointed a gun at officers.

Authorities said officers backed out of the residence and tried to negotiate by megaphone with the man for hours, but he eventually took his own life.

No officers were injured.

The man's name was not immediately publicly released.