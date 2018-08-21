Police: Missouri men stole $5,000 worth of Pokemon cards

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD — Authorities say two Missouri men have been arrested in the theft of $5,000 worth of Pokemon cards.

Police allege the pair broke into a car last month in Springfield and stole a backpack containing 10 boxes of trading cards and accessories associated with the popular video game and animated television series.

A probable cause statement says the men were arrested at a movie and collectibles pawn shop where they tried to sell the cards.

The Springfield News-Leader reports neither man has been formally charged. Police say one man said he had nothing to do with the theft and thought it odd that his friend had Pokemon cards.

The cards belonged to a 25-year-old teacher who told the newspaper Tuesday that he runs an after-school club for Pokemon competitions.

