Police: Missouri State professor killed at home

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Police say a professor at Missouri State University has been fatally stabbed at his Springfield home, and another professor has been taken into custody.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Missouri State professor Marc Cooper was killed Wednesday night at his home. He was 66.

Another Missouri State professor is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, but formal charges had not been filed Thursday.

Police said officers went to the home after receiving a 911 call from a woman about a disturbance. When officers arrived, they found Cooper had been stabbed to death. Police say Cooper's wife, Nancy, was also stabbed, but her injuries are not life-threatening.

Missouri State University issued a statement saying the professor in custody has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation in underway.