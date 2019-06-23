Police: Missouri woman gave up her baby to heroin user

4 years 8 months 5 days ago Friday, October 17 2014 Oct 17, 2014 Friday, October 17, 2014 8:47:00 AM CDT October 17, 2014 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES (AP) - St. Charles police have arrested a woman who they said gave away her baby to a heroin user and then filed a fake kidnapping report.

Desiree Cozzoni, 18, was released from jail Tuesday after posting $2,500 bond on misdemeanor charges of making a false report, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. She told police she gave up her 16-month-old son because she wanted to "live the life of a normal teenager."

Police said she gave away the child earlier this month to a woman who bought and used heroin daily, often in front of Cozzoni and her son. It's unclear why she filed the kidnapping report.

Cozzoni declined to comment Thursday.

