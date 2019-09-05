Police: Missouri woman shaves boy's head in retaliation

2 years 1 month 3 days ago Wednesday, August 02 2017 Aug 2, 2017 Wednesday, August 02, 2017 8:40:00 AM CDT August 02, 2017 in News
By: The Associated Press

EUREKA, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban St. Louis are investigating the case of a woman suspected of shaving a neighbor boy's head and writing "pervert" on his forehead in retaliation for his interaction with her daughter.

Police in Eureka tell KMOV-TV the woman apparently was upset after her daughter told her the boy had had pulled her hair and touched her inappropriately while she was spending the night with the boy's sister. The boy and the girl are both 9.

Police Lt. Dave Wilson says the 34-year-old woman took action when the boy came to her apartment the next day looking for his sister. Wilson says the woman pulled the boy inside, shaved his head and wrote on his forehead using a felt-tip pen.

There was no immediate word Wednesday about charges.

