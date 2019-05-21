Police: Moberly man arrested after fleeing custody four times

MOBERLY - A man wanted for multiple crimes was captured after hiding in a pond Friday night following a foot chase that involved a K-9, according to the Moberly Police Department.

A news release said police tried to arrest Christopher J. Smith at the Allendale Manor Housing Complex at about 7:30 Friday night, but Smith fled on foot.

More units from MPD, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol converged on a wooded area and a K-9 unit was brought in.

Authorities found Smith completely submerged in a pond with only his head above water at 8:45 p.m. Police said he was arrested without incident and evaluated by medics at the scene.

Prior to Friday evening's chase, Smith had evaded Moberly officers on foot several times between April 20 and April 26, police said.

It happened again early Friday afternoon after police saw Smith riding in a vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, according to the news release.

During that chase, witnesses observed Smith dispose of a gun. Officers later recovered it, the release said.

Smith is being held on a $12,000 bond in the Randolph County Jail for existing warrants of stealing and second-degree domestic assault. Police are asking prosecutors to file new charges of resisting arrest and unlawful use of a firearm.